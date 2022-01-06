STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: Garment units to shut down for two days o protest rise in yarn prices

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) has announced that garment manufacturing units would down shutters on January 17 and 18 to protest the rise in yarn prices.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) has announced that garment manufacturing units would down shutters on January 17 and 18 to protest the rise in yarn prices.

Speaking to mediapersons, Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) President Raja M Shanmugam said, “For the last two months, price of yarn has increased by Rs 80 per kilogram.

Currently, the prices are hovering around Rs 350 and above. When we calculate the increase in the price of yarn for one year, the price has zoomed over 70 per cent. It is sad to notice that cotton mills continued to export in large volumes to China and Bangladesh, which compete with Indian garment industry. To register our protest, we have decided to close our factories for January 17 and 18.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp