TN Assembly session to go on till Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Assembly session of 2022, which began on Wednesday, will go on till Friday. To discuss the session, a Business Advisory Committee meeting was held on Wednesday by Assembly Speaker M Appavu. Representatives of all political parties attended it and decided that considering the pandemic, this Assembly session would be brief and last till Friday.

On Thursday, an obituary reference will be made for departed former legislators and various eminent personalities. On Friday, the supplementary budget for 2021-2022 will be presented.

For the first time, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations web-streamed the Governor’s address on Wednesday apart from the live telecast by DD Podhigai. Also the visuals of Question Hour on January 6 and 7 and Chief Minister’s reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on Friday would be made available through DD Podhigai.