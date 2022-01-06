STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly session to go on till Friday

The first Assembly session of 2022, which began on Wednesday, will go on till Friday.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Assembly session of 2022, which began on Wednesday, will go on till Friday. To discuss the session, a Business Advisory Committee meeting was held on Wednesday by Assembly Speaker M Appavu. Representatives of all political parties attended it and decided that considering the pandemic, this Assembly session would be brief and last till Friday. 

On Thursday, an obituary reference will be made for departed former legislators and various eminent personalities. On Friday, the supplementary budget for 2021-2022 will be presented.

For the first time, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations web-streamed the Governor’s address on Wednesday apart from the live telecast by DD Podhigai. Also the visuals of Question Hour on January 6 and 7 and Chief Minister’s reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on Friday would be made available through DD Podhigai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Assembly
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp