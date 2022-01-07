Accused in Kodanad case interrogated

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special team of Nilgiris police on Thursday interrogated D Deepu, one of the accused arrested in connection with the heist-cum-murder at Kodanad Estate in 2017.

The team, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy questioned Deepu from Kerala, who is among the 10 accused in the case, at PRS Ground premise in Coimbatore on Thursday at 9.30 am. Sources said he was interrogated for over four hours.

Deepu, who is out on bail, is being questioned for the first time since police started a further investigation in the case. Two other suspects, Jithin Joy and Udhayakumar, have also been summoned for inquiry, sources added.

Over 160 questioned

As many as 162 people, including suspects and witnesses, have been interrogated in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case since it was reopened last September. Deepu, who was among the 10 accused, was questioned on Thursday