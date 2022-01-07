STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Accused in Kodanad case interrogated

A special team of Nilgiris police on Thursday interrogated D Deepu, one of the accused arrested in connection with the heist-cum-murder at Kodanad Estate in 2017.

Published: 07th January 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special team of Nilgiris police on Thursday interrogated D Deepu, one of the accused arrested in connection with the heist-cum-murder at Kodanad Estate in 2017.

The team, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy questioned Deepu from Kerala, who is among the 10 accused in the case, at PRS Ground premise in Coimbatore on Thursday at 9.30 am. Sources said he was interrogated for over four hours.

Deepu, who is out  on bail, is being questioned for the first time since police started a further investigation in the case. Two other suspects, Jithin Joy and Udhayakumar, have also been summoned for inquiry, sources added.

Over 160 questioned  
As many as 162 people, including suspects and witnesses, have been interrogated in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case since it was reopened last September. Deepu, who was among the 10 accused, was questioned on Thursday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp