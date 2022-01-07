Amid sand shortage, a call to reopen govt quarries

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to a lack of river sand, construction work has been affected across the State, prompting builders to urge the State government to reopen government sand quarries. In a recent press meet, Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister Durai Murugan said river sand quarries will be opened this month.

The government’s river sand quarries in the State were closed during the Assembly elections in 2021, and are yet to be reopened. Because of this, builders and other people have been struggling to buy sand, and construction projects have been stopped.

Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Association State president S Yuvaraj told TNIE that in 2011, over 100 sand quarries were functioning and they got 25,000 loads a day, which was sufficient to meet the need. But now, there isn’t enough supply, and some lorries had to be handed over to finance companies due to non-payment of loans. The association has submitted several petitions on the issue, he said.

Yuvaraj added that there are 358 approved M-sand quarries in the State, and thousands of illegal quarries, which the government should focus on. Former president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) N Nandhakumar said, “Due to environmental issues, people are using M-sand now. Things have been abnormal since river sand is scarce. Large building projects have been impacted, and the cost of raw materials has gone up.

“In comparison with neighbouring States, we now have to incur additional cost of Rs 386 per sq ft to construct new buildings. River sand quarries must be reopened to regularise the supply and demand.

R Deverajan, a construction worker in Pallikaranai, told TNIE, “Until a few years ago, sand was easily available. There were no middle men as the government ensured enough supply. But now, things have changed. With quarries closed, illegal mining is rampant. The cost is Rs 15,000-20,000 per unit, compared to Rs 1,300 earlier. He also complained that many construction workers have lost their jobs.

A senior Water Resources Department official told TNIE the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has granted approval to open 14 new sand quarries.