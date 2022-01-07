STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cloud over Jallikattu in TN

With the State government imposing new restrictions in view of the rising Covid-19 as well as Omicron cases, confusion regarding the conduct of Jallikattu has resurfaced in the district. 

Published: 07th January 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a tamer lunging at a bull during a jallikattu event | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the State government imposing new restrictions in view of the rising Covid-19 as well as Omicron cases, confusion regarding the conduct of Jallikattu has resurfaced in the district. Sources said the preparatory works for the bull-taming sport have been temporarily stopped as there is no clarity on the guidelines to conduct the event.

Former President of Alanganallur Jallikattu Organising Committee J Sundar Rajan told TNIE that a meeting with collector and ministers would be held in a couple of days in this regard. “Spectators might not be allowed or there could be a cap on the number of spectators. Restrictions could be more this year due to Covid-19 but we are expecting the event will be held,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan clarified the works would usually begin only three or four days before the event. “Roads need to be blocked for establishing barricades, spectator gallery and other such arrangements,” he added.

An official from the district administration said there will be a consultative meeting with the members of the organising committees of Avaniyapuram, Alanganallur and Palamedu Jallikattu. “Further, we sought advice from the health department and clarity from the officials in the rank of secretary. Guidelines for Jallikattu are expected to be issued on Friday, following which a decision will be taken,” he added. Officials from Animal Husbandry department also said they are awaiting instructions from the government. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp