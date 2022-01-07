Covid-19 cloud over Jallikattu in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the State government imposing new restrictions in view of the rising Covid-19 as well as Omicron cases, confusion regarding the conduct of Jallikattu has resurfaced in the district. Sources said the preparatory works for the bull-taming sport have been temporarily stopped as there is no clarity on the guidelines to conduct the event.

Former President of Alanganallur Jallikattu Organising Committee J Sundar Rajan told TNIE that a meeting with collector and ministers would be held in a couple of days in this regard. “Spectators might not be allowed or there could be a cap on the number of spectators. Restrictions could be more this year due to Covid-19 but we are expecting the event will be held,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan clarified the works would usually begin only three or four days before the event. “Roads need to be blocked for establishing barricades, spectator gallery and other such arrangements,” he added.

An official from the district administration said there will be a consultative meeting with the members of the organising committees of Avaniyapuram, Alanganallur and Palamedu Jallikattu. “Further, we sought advice from the health department and clarity from the officials in the rank of secretary. Guidelines for Jallikattu are expected to be issued on Friday, following which a decision will be taken,” he added. Officials from Animal Husbandry department also said they are awaiting instructions from the government.

