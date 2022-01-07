STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang kills two in Chengalpattu

Dead Body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-member gang murdered two people in different places in Chengalpattu on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as M Karthik, 27, from KK Street and S Mahesh, 22, from Mettu Street in Chengalpattu. 

At around 7.30pm, Karthik was at a tea shop near the Chengalpattu Old bus stand when the gang hurled country bomb and after he fell, they hacked him with machetes.  The incident happened in full public view and the gang allegedly threatened the crowd and sped away in a motorbike.

Ten minutes later, the gang entered the house of Mahesh in Mettu Street while he was watching television. The gang hacked him and fled.  Mahesh and Karthik were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Chengalpattu Town police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

