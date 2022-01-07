Madras HC questions govt on setting up panel to manage oil spills

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State government on whether the State-level Oil Spill Crisis Management Group (SOS-CMG) has been formed in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P Velmurugan gave the direction on a PIL filed by G Thirumurugan, coordinator of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Paadhugaapu Urimai Iyakkam. Thirumurgan cited several oil spill incidents, including the 2017 Ennore oil spill, near the Tamil Nadu coastline, and the possible harm they could cause to marine species.

Though the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan mandates that governments in all coastal States constitute State-level, district-level and local oil spill crisis management groups, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to establish such groups, Thirumurugan said. He said the groups should meet periodically, and pointed out that Tamil Nadu does not have its own contingency plan like Goa and Karnataka.