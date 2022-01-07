STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Youth Festival 2022: PM Narendra Modi cancels Puducherry visit due to rising COVID cases

Home minister A Namassivayam said that in view of spike in COVID cases, it has now been decided that the festival will be held in virtual mode and for three days only.

Published: 07th January 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of spiralling COVID cases, the 'National Youth Festival 2022', which was scheduled to be held from 12th January to 16th January 2022 to celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence, will now be held in virtual mode only.

PM Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Puducherry to inaugurate the festival on January 12, will now National Youth Festival 2022 addressing the youth via virtual mode. Home minister A Namassivayam said that in view of spike in COVID cases, it has now been decided that the festival will be held in virtual mode and for three days only.

Puducherry Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has requested all his counterparts to kindly take note of this change and not send participants from their state to the Union Territory to attend the festival physically.

Officials said that they are waiting for the guidelines from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs for conducting the festival in virtual mode. Two days back, Union Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur had visited Puducherry to oversee the arrangements for conducting the festival and inauguration by the Prime Minister.

He said that he also participated in a function to release the logo and mascot for the festival. Around 7000 youth from all states and UTs were schduled to participate in the festival.

They will be prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century in building a strong and economically developed India by drawing inspiration from the life of Sri Aurobindo, Subramania Bharathi and Swami Vivekananda.

