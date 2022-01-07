STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe begins into sexual assault of 12-year-old tribal girl

However, police on Thursday claimed that there was no signs of sexual assault on the victim after conducting preliminary investigation. 

Published: 07th January 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following complaint that a 12-year-old girl from a tribal settlement in Valparai Hills was sexually assaulted by a five-member gang, the district police registered a case and begun investigation. The complaint was filed by Aktha Parishad State president S Thanaraj on Wednesday.

However, police on Thursday claimed that there was no signs of sexual assault on the victim after conducting preliminary investigation.  As per the complainant, the girl went missing from her house around 2 pm on January 1.

“Despite searches by the tribals, the child was found next evening at a spot inside the settlement with her hands and legs tied up. According to the locals, five men from outside the settlement had  sexually assaulted the girl. They covered their faces with masks,” Thanaraj said. Speaking to TNIE, SP S Selvanagarathinam, said,

“A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per preliminary investigation, there was no sexual assault. Further investigation is on.”  The CPM State unit on Wednesday issued a statement urging the State government to take action against the perpetrators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO tribal girl sexual assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp