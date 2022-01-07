Probe begins into sexual assault of 12-year-old tribal girl

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following complaint that a 12-year-old girl from a tribal settlement in Valparai Hills was sexually assaulted by a five-member gang, the district police registered a case and begun investigation. The complaint was filed by Aktha Parishad State president S Thanaraj on Wednesday.

However, police on Thursday claimed that there was no signs of sexual assault on the victim after conducting preliminary investigation. As per the complainant, the girl went missing from her house around 2 pm on January 1.

“Despite searches by the tribals, the child was found next evening at a spot inside the settlement with her hands and legs tied up. According to the locals, five men from outside the settlement had sexually assaulted the girl. They covered their faces with masks,” Thanaraj said. Speaking to TNIE, SP S Selvanagarathinam, said,

“A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per preliminary investigation, there was no sexual assault. Further investigation is on.” The CPM State unit on Wednesday issued a statement urging the State government to take action against the perpetrators.