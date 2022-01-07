Puducherry CM denies Opposition charge that he's a puppet of LG, says they're working in tandem

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday defended the functioning of his government by asserting that he was working in tandem with the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the development of the Union territory.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister, denying the charges by former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy that he has “become a puppet” with all decisions being taken by the Lt Governor, said that only through the coordinated efforts of the council of ministers and the Lt Governor can the UT be developed and welfare schemes implemented.

Pointing out the situation that prevailed in the UT during the tenure of the previous government led by Narayanasamy due to confrontations between the Chief Minister and the Lt Governor, he said the absence of such a cordial relationship had affected development and welfare.

Listing various schemes and assurances fulfilled by his seven-month-old NDA government, Rangasamy said that with the cooperation of the Lt Governor, it is functioning well.

Responding to grievances, he said that under the local area development scheme, Rs 36 crores have been allocated and work will commence. Rs 130 crores have been allocated for repair of all roads battered by rain and soon work will be taken up, he said. The vacant posts in government departments will be gradually filled up, starting with the police. Around 1000 police personnel will be recruited, so also LDC and UDCs. Promotions have been given for health departments staff and will be given to electricity and PWD staff soon. PDS shops (ration shops) have been opened.

Steps have been taken to ensure a minimum salary of Rs 10,000 per month to the voucher paid employees. The old age pension has been hiked and steps are being taken to provide the pension to 6000 new beneficieries.

While the government has achieved many things in the seven months in power, much more will be done during its five-year tenure in Puducherry, he said.

When asked about the delay in agricultural relief to farmers, he said the process is underway. Similarly, interim relief is expected from the Centre for the damages caused by the recent rains and floods, he said.

With regard to the LG making announcements on Covid related decisions, Rangasamy said that she is not only the administrator of the UT, but also a medico who understands the situation well to take decisions.

Responding to a query, he said it was a wrong allegation that he was avoiding meeting the Prime Minister by not going to Delhi. There is interaction with the Prime Minister on a regular basis, said Rangasamy. The relationship is cordial, he said, adding that he would soon meet the PM. “I have not met him after assuming charge as Chief Minister and will soon call on him," said Rangasamy.

The issues of statehood for the UT, inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission, waiver of legacy loans and other issues are being pursued with the central government. While the resolution on statehood adopted in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly has been sent to the central government, representations on other issues are being made regularly, said Rangasamy and hoped that things will work out soon.

Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshmi Narayanan, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravana Kumar and District Collector E Vallavan were present in the press conference.