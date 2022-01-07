TN plans to take over Guv’s powers to appoint V-Cs

S kumaresan and Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday made its intent clear to take over from the Governor the power to appoint vice chancellors of universities. Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the Assembly on Thursday that a resolution in this regard will be tabled in the Budget session in March.

Stalin gave his reply after Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy elaborated on how the power to appoint V-Cs rests with the governments in some States. Currently, the Governor, who is also the chancellor of all State universities, has the authority to make the appointment.

“In Gujarat, where our Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as a Chief Minister, the CMs have had the right to appoint vice-chancellors since 1949. The Prime Minister is well aware of this,” Ponmudy said, while responding to a query from PMK member GK Mani. He said CM Stalin has been consulting legal experts on the issue.

Recalling the recent amendments in Maharashtra, and the controversies over the appointment of vice chancellors in West Bengal and Kerala, the higher education minister said, “To put an end to such issues, the State governments must ideally be able to appoint V-Cs.”

The statement, in line with the DMK’s poll promise to assert the autonomy of the State, comes a day after MP TR Baalu demanded the resignation of the Governor for not forwarding the Bill on NEET passed by the Assembly to the President.

Letting govt appoint vice chancellors will increase corruption, say experts

EBalagurusamy, former vice-chancellor of Anna University, strongly believes that the move is completely “wrong”, and will only encourage corruption in appointments.

“Governor is a non-political person, who was given the powers of chancellor to ensure transparency in the system. Any political interference or involvement in the process will destroy the quality of higher education institutes in the State,” Balagurusamy told TNIE. Another retired vice-chancellor of a noted university in Chennai said, “Through this initiative, the ruling parties in the State will openly push their agenda in higher education institutes.”

A vice chancellor of a university, on condition of anonymity, said, “The Tamil Nadu government provides funds to the universities, and resolves their infrastructure and other problems; why can’t they then select the right candidate for the vice-chancellor post?”

The vice chancellor referred to the recent such moves by the West Bengal government. P Thirunavukkarasu, State president of the Association of University Teachers, believes vice-chancellors will be appointed without any delay if the power rests with the State government.

Mixed responses

While some educationists feel the move will tarnish the sanctity of the post, there are few others who feel that since the State government funds the universities, it should also have the right to appoint the V-Cs