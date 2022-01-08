Dharmapuri woman injured in acid attack

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old woman suffered injuries on her face when an unidentified man threw acid at her on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Radha, wife of Stalin from Dharmapuri district, had separated from her husband and was working as construction labourer in the city. Race Course police formed three special teams to arrest the suspect. Radha is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police said Radha separated from her family a few months ago and was living alone at Ammankulam. Around 9 pm on Thursday, she was returning from a grocery shop near her residence when an unidentified man, who came on a motorcycle, intercepted her and threw acid at her and escaped. said police. Neighbours took Radha to a private hospital from where she was referred to CMCH. Sources said she suffered burn injuries on her face and right hand.

Police ruled out involvement of Radha’s estranged husband in the incident after conducting a preliminary inquiry. The police registered a case under Section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc.,) of the Indian Penal Code.