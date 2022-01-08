Exporters in dark after Tiruchy airport announces suspension of cargo operations

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Exporters in the central region are shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty after the Tiruchy international airport on Friday announced a temporary halt in cargo operations from the wee hours of Sunday. The move coming days before Pongal festival has raised concerns among those exporters with plans to send fresh produce to Singapore, Malaysia, and the Middle East.

While the direction from the airport claimed that cargo operations are being suspended due to administrative reasons and that the date of resumption will be intimated shortly, exporters are bewildered over how long operations would remain ceased.

This comes when the Tiruchy airport on average handles about 400 tonnes of cargo per month. While the cargo movement dropped to 250 tonnes in May, when the country was reeling under the second wave, it surged to about 350 tonnes by June.

"I was planning to send a cargo of vegetables to Singapore next week. As they have announced the suspension of cargo operations, I have to send it through Chennai airport. This would increase my transportation costs. Many exporters from Tiruchy and the central region would face the same issue. Most of them would have to bear the transportation costs to Chennai or Madurai for sending the cargo," said K Kannadasan, an exporter.

"We are worried about the situation. We hope the airport would take steps to resume cargo operations at the earliest," said SA Sayeed, president of Express Courier Operators Association.

Airport Director S Dharmaraj could not be reached for comment.