Float fest begins at Meenakshi temple, grand finale at Teppakulam cancelled

The flag hoisting ceremony for the Float Festival (Theppa Thiruvizha) was held at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Friday.

Published: 08th January 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

As entry of devotees is prohibited in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays owing to the pandemic situation, people offered prayers outside Meenakshiamman Temple in Madurai on Friday | K

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The flag hoisting ceremony for the Float Festival (Theppa Thiruvizha) was held at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Friday. The finale event of the 12-day festival during which the temple deities are taken in procession to Vandiyur Mariamman Temple at Teppakulam has been cancelled due to the prevailing pandemic situation. 

On Friday, amid chants of vedas and rituals, the flag hoisting ceremony for the annual festival was conducted at the temple premises in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Decked in fine silk, the idols of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundreswarar were taken in procession to the flag mast. Devotees were not allowed to partake in the event. 

Speaking to TNIE, a temple official said, “The festival will end on January 18 (Thai Poosam) when the temple deities are usually taken in procession to Teppakulam in Vandiyur in a decorated float. However, based on Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar’s instructions, the final day event has been cancelled.” The official went on to add that all rituals would be performed as per customs and only the finale procession outside the temple has been called off. 

Meanwhile, fresh curbs prohibiting devotees at places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays came into effect. On Friday, devotees offered worship from the entrance of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

