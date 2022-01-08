STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Water Awards: TN gets third prize

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday declared the winners of the National Water Awards-2020 and Tamil Nadu secured the third prize in the Best State Category.

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

This is the third edition of the award instituted in 2018 to recognise and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, districts, individuals, and organisations across the country in attaining the Centre’s vision of Jal Samridh Bharat.

The 57 awards were announced in 11 categories including Best States, District, Panchayat and Best Industries. Vellaputhur Panchayat, Chengalpattu district, won the second prize in the category ‘Best Village Panchayat - South zone’ and Madurai Municipal Corporation won the third prize in the category ‘Best Urban Local body’. Under the ‘Best School Category’, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kaveripattinam came first. 

