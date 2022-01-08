STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police send Valparai tribal girl for medical examination of sexual assault

Valparai police, who are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old tribal girl, sent the victim for medical examination on Friday.

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Valparai police, who are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old tribal girl, sent the victim for medical examination on Friday. “District police registered an FIR under POCSO Act based on a complaint and the SP is monitoring the investigation.

The medical examination of the girl is done,” said GS Sameeran, District Collector, Coimbatore. He added, “We are waiting for the medical examination report and the investigation report. Simultaeneously, a third party who also raised the issue will be investigated.” 

On Wednesday, State president of Aktha Parishad S Thanaraj lodged a complaint. “As per preliminary investigation with a few witnesses in the hamlet, there was no trace of sexual assault upon the girl. However, we have to investigate other witnesses and the complainant of the case and record the statements under Section 164 of CrPC.

We are working to arrange counselling session for the girl as per provisions under POCSO Act,” claimed a senior police officer. The girl went missing from her house on January 1 at 2 pm. She was found with her legs and hands tied at a place in the settlement at night. A five-member gang allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after abducting her. Since the accused are allegedly not native to the settlement, police are checking a list of visitors with Forest department, said sources.

