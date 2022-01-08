STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN passes Bill to cut tenure of co-op directors from 5 to 3 years

Move may pave the way for DMK to wrest control of these bodies; AIADMK stages walkout

Published: 08th January 2022 05:33 AM

Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy and Food and Civil Supplies Minister  R Sakkarapani speak to the media at Kalaivanar Arangam | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government passed a Bill to reduce the terms of board of directors of cooperative societies from five years to three years, during the Assembly session on Friday. The move may help the ruling DMK wrest control of the cooperative societies through fresh elections, besides enabling ruling party functionaries to get considerable postings in the societies. 

Condemning the move, principal Opposition party AIADMK staged a walkout. Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy on Friday moved the Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act, 1983. According to the Bill, with a view to protect the interests of cooperative societies and streamline their administration, besides ensuring proper governance and increasing the efficacy of the functioning of cooperative societies, the government has decided to reduce the terms of board of directors of the societies, from five years to three years.

The Bill adds that several complaints have been received from the public and members of cooperative societies alleging financial irregularities and frauds in the bodies. A review of their functioning has revealed large scale misappropriation of funds, issue of loans on fake jewels and issue of bogus loans worth several crores of rupees, etc.

After the AIADMK staged a walkout, the Bill was passed by voice vote. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, while addressing reporters, called the passing of the Bill a “show of dictatorship by the ruling party.” 

“They have decided to dissolve the cooperative societies even though they have been functioning effectively. Several societies earn profits and are functioning well and serving the people. If complaints are received, the particular societies can be dissolved but blanket dissolution is not fair,” Palaniswami said.

Countering him, Periyasamy told the press that the Cooperative Societies Act has been amended four times so far. The fresh amendment was made based on the verdict of the Supreme Court.  The minister added that when AIADMK conducted elections for the societies in 2018, they didn’t allow the Opposition to even file nominations and they declared the results on their own. All cooperative societies are administered by AIADMK, he further said. 

He also assured that the incumbent government would conduct the elections honestly. Meanwhile, the mood in the DMK camp is upbeat. Functionaries believe the dissolution of the existing societies will pave the way for DMK members to get administrative postings in the bodies in villages and cities, after elections are held. This has also been the demand of DMK cadre.

