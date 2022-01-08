War on narcotics: Madras HC suggests TN govt to install CCTVs in govt schools

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In an attempt to protect school children from anti-social elements, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday suggested the State government install CCTVS at crucial points in government schools.

Hearing a PIL by S Shanmugam, seeking basic facilities for a government high school at Karambakudi of Pudukkottai, a Division Bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and G Jayachandran said besides providing a proper compound wall and a watchman, the government is expected to install CCTVS at all important points on school premises.

Recalling the recent school wall collapse in Tirunelveli that claimed lives of three children, the judges also sought a report from the State whether the latter has complied with an order passed by the court in another PIL on November 25, 2016. The court had then directed the government to provide all basic facilities in government schools across the State. The Bench adjourned the case for three weeks, for filing of the said report.