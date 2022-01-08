STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wary about side effects, parents delay children's vaccination against Covid-19

The parents who haven't yet given consent for their children's vaccination say that they simply don't have enough information about the vaccine, its efficacy and its side effects.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A student getting vaccinated at Bishop Heber School in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Not every parent in the district is relieved by Covid-19 vaccination opening for those in the 15-18 age group, as they prevent their children from getting jabbed over reservations.

Such parents fall into two categories: those who are vaccinated themselves, but are worried about the safety of their children due to side effects, and the anti-vaxxers.

The parents who haven't yet given consent for their children's vaccination say that they simply don't have enough information about the vaccine, its efficacy and its side effects.

"We have taken the vaccines ourselves. However, we aren't convinced about the safety amongst children. What if the vaccine affects our children in the long term? We need more testing and information," said Shyamala, the parent of a 15-year-old.

Parents also expressed worry over the World Health Organization (WHO) not yet granting authorisation for Covaxin use in adolescents.

On the other hand, anti-vaxxers like Thillayamal said that they will not get their children vaccinated.

"I myself have not taken the vaccine. How can I allow my children to get vaccinated then? Will someone give to me in writing that my children will not have any side effects? I don't know enough about the vaccine," added the mother of two boys, who are both in the 15-18 age group and studying in government schools.

However, when TNIE asked her whether a doctor was present at the school to clear her doubts, she replied in the positive, adding that the doctor did answer all her questions. Were vaccination to be made  mandatory for the purpose of writing examinations, she said she will then permit her children to get inoculated.

Education officials said that vaccination has not been made compulsory yet, although everyone is being “encouraged” to take it. A few private schools are ensuring that everyone is inoculated. Messages are sent to parents seeking their consent.

Tiruchy Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali said that any apprehensions that parents have would be cleared by medical officers.

Mercy Gracy, headmistress at Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School said that the response to the vaccination has been good so far. "We have vaccinated 560 of the 600 children in the age group. We have collected explanations from parents who don't wish their children to be vaccinated. These parents are scared. We will get their doubts cleared by doctors," Gracy said.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Dr Subramani said that 60% of the eligible teenagers have been vaccinated.

"The response is good. We understand that some parents have doubts. We have doctors in every centre who will clear their doubts. We will explain the benefits of getting the jab, and motivate them. The life of every child is important for us," said Dr Subramani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccination 15-18 age group
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp