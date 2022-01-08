Wary about side effects, parents delay children's vaccination against Covid-19

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Not every parent in the district is relieved by Covid-19 vaccination opening for those in the 15-18 age group, as they prevent their children from getting jabbed over reservations.

Such parents fall into two categories: those who are vaccinated themselves, but are worried about the safety of their children due to side effects, and the anti-vaxxers.

The parents who haven't yet given consent for their children's vaccination say that they simply don't have enough information about the vaccine, its efficacy and its side effects.

"We have taken the vaccines ourselves. However, we aren't convinced about the safety amongst children. What if the vaccine affects our children in the long term? We need more testing and information," said Shyamala, the parent of a 15-year-old.

Parents also expressed worry over the World Health Organization (WHO) not yet granting authorisation for Covaxin use in adolescents.

On the other hand, anti-vaxxers like Thillayamal said that they will not get their children vaccinated.

"I myself have not taken the vaccine. How can I allow my children to get vaccinated then? Will someone give to me in writing that my children will not have any side effects? I don't know enough about the vaccine," added the mother of two boys, who are both in the 15-18 age group and studying in government schools.

However, when TNIE asked her whether a doctor was present at the school to clear her doubts, she replied in the positive, adding that the doctor did answer all her questions. Were vaccination to be made mandatory for the purpose of writing examinations, she said she will then permit her children to get inoculated.

Education officials said that vaccination has not been made compulsory yet, although everyone is being “encouraged” to take it. A few private schools are ensuring that everyone is inoculated. Messages are sent to parents seeking their consent.

Tiruchy Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali said that any apprehensions that parents have would be cleared by medical officers.

Mercy Gracy, headmistress at Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School said that the response to the vaccination has been good so far. "We have vaccinated 560 of the 600 children in the age group. We have collected explanations from parents who don't wish their children to be vaccinated. These parents are scared. We will get their doubts cleared by doctors," Gracy said.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Dr Subramani said that 60% of the eligible teenagers have been vaccinated.

"The response is good. We understand that some parents have doubts. We have doctors in every centre who will clear their doubts. We will explain the benefits of getting the jab, and motivate them. The life of every child is important for us," said Dr Subramani.