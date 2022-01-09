17 lakh jabbed against Covid at 18th mega camp, TN’s first-dose coverage crosses 87%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department vaccinated 17.34 lakh people in the 18th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Saturday. According to data from the department, the State vaccinated a total of 17,34,083 people, of which 5,71,795 received the first dose and 11,62,288 received the second dose.Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged the public to come forward to get inoculated.

After the 18th mega vaccination camp, 87.03 per cent of people received the first dose and 60.01 per cent received the second dose. In the last 17 mega vaccination camps, the State vaccinated over 9 crore people. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release stated.

“Chennai stands first in the rate of vaccination, as 92 per cent of people received their first dose, and 71 per cent received the second dose. At least 35.46 lakh people are eligible for a booster dose, including 9.78 lakh frontline workers, 5.65 lakh healthcare workers, and 20.03 lakh people above the age of 60 who have comorbidities,” said the health minister.

Booster doses will be administered from January 10, and though 35 lakh people are set to be eligible, only 4 lakh meet the criteria to get it on that day since only they would have completed 39 weeks since their second dose.Commenting on MBBS admissions, the minister said the State received more than 40,000 applications from candidates. The rank list is expected to be released by the third week of January.

Sunday travel for weddings allowed

The State government on Saturday announced that people who are going to take part in family events, including weddings, will be allowed to travel on Sundays. Police personnel will allow these people to travel if they are able to produce the wedding invitations. At wedding halls, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed, the government said

Grievance meetings suspended

The State government on Saturday announced that all grievance day meetings across Tamil Nadu are being suspended to control the spread of the coronavirus and the Omicron variant. These meetings include the public grievance day meetings held on Mondays at district collectorates and the farmers’ grievances day meetings, a release from the Revenue Department here said