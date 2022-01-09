Attempt to bribe govt pleader lands panchayat assistant in soup

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A panchayat union assistant recently faced the wrath of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court after he tried to bribe a government pleader to get a favourable verdict in a case. Justice B Pugalendhi ordered a vigilance inquiry against him.S Kumaravel, working as an assistant at Alanganallur Panchayat Union in Madurai, filed a petition seeking to reduce a punishment — stoppage of increment for three years — imposed on him in 2013.

In an attempt to find out the identity of the government pleader who has been assigned to argue against him in the case, Kumaravel had reportedly approached the government pleaders’ office at the High Court Bench a day before the case was taken up for hearing. Kumaravel claimed that he had come on behalf of the panchayat union to give necessary details to the government counsel about the case, the judge noted.