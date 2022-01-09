STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Attempt to bribe govt pleader lands panchayat assistant in soup

Kumaravel claimed that he had come on behalf of the panchayat union to give necessary details to the government counsel about the case, the judge noted. 

Published: 09th January 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bribe, corruption

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A panchayat union assistant recently faced the wrath of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court after he tried to bribe a government pleader to get a favourable verdict in a case. Justice B Pugalendhi ordered a vigilance inquiry against him.S Kumaravel, working as an assistant at Alanganallur Panchayat Union in Madurai, filed a petition seeking to reduce a punishment — stoppage of increment for three years — imposed on him in 2013.

In an attempt to find out the identity of the government pleader who has been assigned to argue against him in the case, Kumaravel had reportedly approached the government pleaders’ office at the High Court Bench a day before the case was taken up for hearing. Kumaravel claimed that he had come on behalf of the panchayat union to give necessary details to the government counsel about the case, the judge noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp