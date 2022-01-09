Key accused in ‘Helicopter Brothers’ cheating case gets bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a man who was one of the key accused in the ‘Helicopter Brothers’ cheating case in Thanjavur. Justice R Tharani passed the order following a petition filed by the man, MR Ganesh, seeking the said relief and claiming he is suffering from health issues and needs medical treatment.

According to the prosecution, Ganesh and his brother MR Swaminathan, known as ‘Helicopter Brothers’, ran a financial firm and made several people invest in it by promising attractive returns. But the brothers failed to return the money and reportedly threatened the investors, the prosecution added. A cheating case was registered against them by the district crime branch police in this regard in July 2021 and an investigation is under way.

But considering that Ganesh has been in jail since August 5 and is entitled to statutory bail due to non-filing of the chargesheet on time, Justice Tharani granted bail to him on the condition that he deposits Rs 25 lakh before the Special Court concerned and reports before the investigating officer at 10.30 am daily.

‘Medical reasons’

