Kodanad case: Five interrogated

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, the special team of Nilgiris district police on Saturday investigated five suspects who were on bail. They had summoned the suspects for inquiry on Thursday and asked them to appear at Coimbatore Police Recruit School on Saturday. The suspects appeared with their legal counsels, said police.

The suspects of the case — D Deepu, Jamsheer Ali, M S Satheesan, Bijin Kutty and Jithin Joy — on Saturday. Few of them were re-investigated more than once under the supervision of DIG (Coimbatore range) MS Muthusamy.