STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET fight: TN to reach out to other State govts

While leaders of 12 parties supported scrapping of NEET at the meeting, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan staged a walkout registering her opposition to the resolution.

Published: 09th January 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

TN CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After making little headway in their fight against NEET, political parties of Tamil Nadu, at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, decided to reach out to other States to build a consensus in opposing the medical entrance exam at the national level.

The meeting also resolved to intensify the legal fight against the test and decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the all-party delegation, which has given a representation to the Centre, gets a call.

It may be recalled that in October, Chief Minister Stalin had written to the Chief Ministers of 12 States seeking support against NEET. Following this, DMK MPs handed over the copy of the report of the A K Rajan Committee, appointed to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in TN, to CMs of several States. 

While leaders of 12 parties supported scrapping of NEET at the meeting, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan staged a walkout registering her opposition to the resolution. She said NEET does not affect social justice and students of Tamil Nadu, and strongly expressed her party’s support for the test. 

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Health Minister M Subramanian said an all-party delegation could meet the Governor if needed to urge him to forward the TN Bill against NEET to the President. Subramanian said Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan told him that even in Pradhan’s State Odisha there was anti-NEET mood among people. “So, the opposition to NEET is not just in Tamil Nadu, it is there across the country.”

Addressing the meet, the CM said, “The meeting has been convened to show that the political parties in the State stand united on this issue and there is no difference of opinion.NEET stands as an impediment to the educational growth of Tamil Nadu students, the Chief Minister said. “How can we accept that a two-hour NEET exam is superior to whatever they have learned up to Class 12? Is it not social injustice? How many of our students can afford to pay for coaching for taking up the NEET exam”? 

The CM also pointed out that despite his personal request, the Governor has not forwarded the NEET Bill to the President. “Since the powers of the State Assembly in enacting legislation and the rights of the State are being questioned, we have convened this all-party meeting,” Stalin said. K Selvaperunthagai of Congress said the President should recall Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi since he has failed to uphold the Constitution by refusing to forward the NEET Bill to President. VCK MLA M Sinthanaiselvan, too, demanded the immediate recall of the Governor. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah should express regret for declining to meet the all-party MPs delegation from Tamil Nadu, he said. Sinthanaiselvan also urged the DMK government to promulgate an Ordinance to streamline the high fees being collected by NEET coaching centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp