NEET fight: TN to reach out to other State govts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After making little headway in their fight against NEET, political parties of Tamil Nadu, at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, decided to reach out to other States to build a consensus in opposing the medical entrance exam at the national level.

The meeting also resolved to intensify the legal fight against the test and decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the all-party delegation, which has given a representation to the Centre, gets a call.

It may be recalled that in October, Chief Minister Stalin had written to the Chief Ministers of 12 States seeking support against NEET. Following this, DMK MPs handed over the copy of the report of the A K Rajan Committee, appointed to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in TN, to CMs of several States.

While leaders of 12 parties supported scrapping of NEET at the meeting, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan staged a walkout registering her opposition to the resolution. She said NEET does not affect social justice and students of Tamil Nadu, and strongly expressed her party’s support for the test.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Health Minister M Subramanian said an all-party delegation could meet the Governor if needed to urge him to forward the TN Bill against NEET to the President. Subramanian said Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan told him that even in Pradhan’s State Odisha there was anti-NEET mood among people. “So, the opposition to NEET is not just in Tamil Nadu, it is there across the country.”

Addressing the meet, the CM said, “The meeting has been convened to show that the political parties in the State stand united on this issue and there is no difference of opinion.NEET stands as an impediment to the educational growth of Tamil Nadu students, the Chief Minister said. “How can we accept that a two-hour NEET exam is superior to whatever they have learned up to Class 12? Is it not social injustice? How many of our students can afford to pay for coaching for taking up the NEET exam”?

The CM also pointed out that despite his personal request, the Governor has not forwarded the NEET Bill to the President. “Since the powers of the State Assembly in enacting legislation and the rights of the State are being questioned, we have convened this all-party meeting,” Stalin said. K Selvaperunthagai of Congress said the President should recall Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi since he has failed to uphold the Constitution by refusing to forward the NEET Bill to President. VCK MLA M Sinthanaiselvan, too, demanded the immediate recall of the Governor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah should express regret for declining to meet the all-party MPs delegation from Tamil Nadu, he said. Sinthanaiselvan also urged the DMK government to promulgate an Ordinance to streamline the high fees being collected by NEET coaching centres.