STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New app among bunch of goodies for TN farmers

A scheme to provide agricultural inputs to encourage farmers to cultivate pulses on rice fallow areas after harvesting samba and thaladi crops was also launched.

Published: 09th January 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a raft of schemes for farmers including e-vaadagai, a mobile app to rent farm equipment, scheme to provide agricultural inputs to cultivate pulses on rice fallow areas, and sustainable cotton cultivation mission to increase cotton production. He also inaugurated new buildings for the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board constructed at a cost of Rs 97.01 crore. 

E-vaadagai will help farmers book machinery without having to visit agricultural offices. Through the Uzhavan mobile app, farmers can also learn about the State Agricultural Engineering Department’s latest initiatives and schemes, and get their doubts cleared. They can also use the app to get details of rent of equipment and conditions for using them. 

Stalin also launched a scheme to provide 2,118 pieces of agricultural machinery for a total subsidy of Rs 50.73 crore, and presented machinery to five farmers at the secretariat. The equipment is being given to women SC/ST farmers at 50 per cent subsidy and other farmers at 40 per cent subsidy. This scheme will be implemented in all districts except Chennai. The scheme can be availed at www.agrimachinery.nic.in.

The CM also inaugurated new buildings for the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board in Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Theni, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Perambalur, and Thiruvarur districts.
The CM commenced disbursal of Rs 150.89 crore as part of sugarcane production incentive and special incentive scheme for farmers. This is being given in addition to the ‘fair and reasonable price’ for sugarcane fixed by the Centre. The scheme will benefit 91,120 farmers. 

A scheme to provide agricultural inputs to encourage farmers to cultivate pulses on rice fallow areas after harvesting samba and thaladi crops was also launched. Cultivation of pulses on such land areas is planned on 11 lakh acres this year. Five farmers from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts received agricultural inputs from the CM at the secretariat. The inputs include certified seeds, bio fertilizers and micronutrients. Also, the pulses thus produced will be procured through regulated markets. The scheme aims to protect the soil and environment and increase farmers’ income.

Under the Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission, long-staple cotton variety, which is in high demand, will be cultivated on 25,000 hectares using integrated methods. At the secretariat, five farmers received inputs for cotton cultivation from the chief minister on Saturday. Farmers who produce seeds of long-staple cotton varieties will get an incentive of Rs 60 per kg.

Subsidised machinery
A new scheme will provide 2,118 pieces of agricultural machinery on a total subsidy of Rs 50.73 crore. Women SC/ST farmers will get it at 50% subsidy, and others at 40%subsidy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN farmers MK Stalin
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp