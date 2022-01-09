New app among bunch of goodies for TN farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a raft of schemes for farmers including e-vaadagai, a mobile app to rent farm equipment, scheme to provide agricultural inputs to cultivate pulses on rice fallow areas, and sustainable cotton cultivation mission to increase cotton production. He also inaugurated new buildings for the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board constructed at a cost of Rs 97.01 crore.

E-vaadagai will help farmers book machinery without having to visit agricultural offices. Through the Uzhavan mobile app, farmers can also learn about the State Agricultural Engineering Department’s latest initiatives and schemes, and get their doubts cleared. They can also use the app to get details of rent of equipment and conditions for using them.

Stalin also launched a scheme to provide 2,118 pieces of agricultural machinery for a total subsidy of Rs 50.73 crore, and presented machinery to five farmers at the secretariat. The equipment is being given to women SC/ST farmers at 50 per cent subsidy and other farmers at 40 per cent subsidy. This scheme will be implemented in all districts except Chennai. The scheme can be availed at www.agrimachinery.nic.in.

The CM also inaugurated new buildings for the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board in Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Theni, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Perambalur, and Thiruvarur districts.

The CM commenced disbursal of Rs 150.89 crore as part of sugarcane production incentive and special incentive scheme for farmers. This is being given in addition to the ‘fair and reasonable price’ for sugarcane fixed by the Centre. The scheme will benefit 91,120 farmers.

A scheme to provide agricultural inputs to encourage farmers to cultivate pulses on rice fallow areas after harvesting samba and thaladi crops was also launched. Cultivation of pulses on such land areas is planned on 11 lakh acres this year. Five farmers from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts received agricultural inputs from the CM at the secretariat. The inputs include certified seeds, bio fertilizers and micronutrients. Also, the pulses thus produced will be procured through regulated markets. The scheme aims to protect the soil and environment and increase farmers’ income.

Under the Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission, long-staple cotton variety, which is in high demand, will be cultivated on 25,000 hectares using integrated methods. At the secretariat, five farmers received inputs for cotton cultivation from the chief minister on Saturday. Farmers who produce seeds of long-staple cotton varieties will get an incentive of Rs 60 per kg.

