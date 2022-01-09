Nine test positive for Covid in Madurai Bench of HC

MADURAI: Nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Saturday. According to sources, the nine persons include a judge, spouse of the judge and court officers. Several other court staff have undergone tests and are awaiting results, sources added. Owing to the pandemic, the High Court Bench has been largely functioning through virtual mode since March last year.
