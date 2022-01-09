STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman tested positive for Covid-19 goes missing from Kilpauk hospital

The woman hailing from Thirumullaivoyal, who was seven months pregnant, fell ill on January 4. Subsequently, she was referred to Kilpauk hospital.

Published: 09th January 2022 04:19 PM

missing

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A pregnant woman who tested positive for Covid-19 had gone missing from Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The woman hailing from Thirumullaivoyal, who was seven months pregnant, fell ill on January 4. Subsequently, she was referred to Kilpauk hospital.

However, she tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Following this, she was admitted to an isolation ward where she underwent tests for confirming whether she has Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, she went missing from the ward on Saturday morning. The hospital staff searched for her but in vain.

Following this, a police complaint has been lodged. Police are on the lookout for the woman.

