Satisfied with schemes for dyslexics, Madras HC junks plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court disposed of a petition filed by K Elango of Chennai seeking expert teams to help dyslexic students in schools after the State government listed a slew of measures being implemented in Tamil Nadu for such kids.

In an affidavit filed before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the School Education Department said 346 dyslexic children from Classes 1 to 12 were being cared for under Samagra Shiksha scheme and paid `300 transport allowance and `200 escort allowance every month.

The government has made it mandatory for schools and institutions to have trained, full-time counsellors with expertise in child psychology. Students are given counselling to overcome learning difficulties and are sensitised to issues of sexual abuse, adolescence, puberty and personal safety all through the year, the department said.

The department has also launched 10 mobile psychological centres across 10 zones of the State. The centres, which have LCD screens and trained psychologists, will visit all schools in urban and rural areas where disabled children study.

Over 2,250 special teachers in elementary education department and 147 in secondary education department have been appointed for handling children with 21 types of disabilities including dyslexia.

Several activities, including out-of-school-children survey to identify children with special needs, assessment and medical camp by health department, helping children undergo surgery for disabilities, orientation programme, teacher-need analysis, in-service programme, adaptive and assistive devices distribution and early invention programme, are being carried out, the State told the HC.