STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Satisfied with schemes for dyslexics, Madras HC junks plea

The department has also launched 10 mobile psychological centres across 10 zones of the State.

Published: 09th January 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court disposed of a petition filed by K Elango of Chennai seeking expert teams to help dyslexic students in schools after the State government listed a slew of measures being implemented in Tamil Nadu for such kids.

In an affidavit filed before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the School Education Department said 346 dyslexic children from Classes 1 to 12 were being cared for under Samagra Shiksha scheme and paid `300 transport allowance and `200 escort allowance every month.

The government has made it mandatory for schools and institutions to have trained, full-time counsellors with expertise in child psychology.  Students are given counselling to overcome learning difficulties and are sensitised to issues of sexual abuse, adolescence, puberty and personal safety all through the year, the department said. 

The department has also launched 10 mobile psychological centres across 10 zones of the State. The centres, which have LCD screens and trained psychologists, will visit all schools in urban and rural areas where disabled children study.

Over 2,250 special teachers in elementary education department and 147 in secondary education department have been appointed for handling children with 21 types of disabilities including dyslexia.

Several activities, including out-of-school-children survey to identify children with special needs, assessment and medical camp by health department, helping children undergo surgery for disabilities, orientation programme, teacher-need analysis, in-service programme, adaptive and assistive devices distribution and early invention programme, are being carried out, the State told the HC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court dyslexia
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp