Staff seek new TNEB transfer counselling system

The employees have now requested the State government to introduce a general counselling system like in the education department.

Published: 09th January 2022 05:43 AM

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Employees of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) have urged the State government to introduce a general transfer counselling system similar to the one followed by the School Education Department (SED) in the State. For the 85,000 staff in the 44 circles in nine zones, the previous AIADMK government implemented an online transfer system in January 2018. Through this, employees can submit online applications in January and July.

As of now, TANGEDCO invites applications from employees in January. The employees have now requested the State government to introduce a general counselling system like in the education department.
A few TANGEDCO employees told TNIE it is mandatory to maintain circle-wise vacancies and seniority in all 44 circles, but the TNEB failed to do this, and staff can’t view vacancies and other details. They also said a person working in the same place for more than three years should be transferred. Despite workers being transferred, they return to their previous workplaces by taking a mutual transfer, they alleged. On the other hand, many staff who requested transfers online, have been waiting.

BMS (Electricity) officers’ wing State president E Raveendran said it would be better to implement general transfer counselling and all procedures should be digitised to avoid malpractices. A senior official said they started receiving transfer-request applications from January 1. The State government has to decide on the district-wise general counselling method.

