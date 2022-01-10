AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and son booked day after court direction

By Express News Service

THENI: Following an order from a special court, the Crime Branch police on Sunday booked former deputy CM O Panneerselvam and his son, Theni MP P Raveendranath, for allegedly furnishing false information regarding their immovable assets, agricultural properties, annual income, liabilities and educational qualifications in the affidavit filed during nomination for elections. The duo was booked under Section 156(3) of the CrPC.

While Ravindranath filed the affidavit for contesting in the 2019 Parliamentary elections from Theni constituency, Panneerselvam filed the affidavit for contesting the Assembly elections from Bodinayakanur constituency. DMK functionary P Milani filed a petition on December 31 with the special court and sought for it to order a police investigation into the case. He also sought protection as he was a layman and the accused are powerful politicians.

On January 7, the court observed that the case required further deliberation by way of police investigation in order to bring out the entire truth.