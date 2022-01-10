Bid to steal minerals from sealed godown foiled in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Muthiahpuram police arrested three persons in connection with the theft of beach sand minerals after trespassing into a sealed godown at Pottalkadu village on the outskirts of the Thoothukudi corporation area on Saturday.

Sources said the trio entered the godown premises, owned by BMC Minerals in Pottalkadu village of Mullakadu part II panchayat, and were preparing to load beach sand minerals onto a lorry for the past week.

Upon information, police and revenue officials inspected the godown. Mines and Geology Department Assistant Director Suhatha Rahim said the godown contained only garnet sand packed in over 640 one-tonne bags.

The workers had readied 100 tonnes of the minerals for transportation to Chennai in a lorry that brought PDS provisions to Thoothukudi. The godown contained a stock of 640.29 tonnes of processed garnet, and 41,719.54 tonnes of semi-processed garnets, as per the final assessment report.

Even though the godown was assessed by a committee led by Satyabrata Sahoo in 2017 as per court directions, the tahsildar, who is the head of the taluk-level committee to monitor beach sand godowns as per a High Court order, has not sealed all godowns yet, a senior official who wished to remain anonymous said.

While sources claim a stash of ilmenite sandbags was also present in the godown and the culprits had attempted to smuggle it to a private pigmentation factory functioning in the Thoothukudi SIPCOT complex, the police said only a detailed investigation would reveal the truth.

Based on a complaint from Suhatha Rahim, Muthiahpuram police arrested W Larens Irudhayaraj of Arumuganeri, N Pulian of Pudhukottai district and C Sundar of Thisayanvilai under Sections 380 (theft), 441 (criminal trespass), 447, and 511 of the IPC, and Section 21(4) of the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act. They have not yet been remanded, the Muthaiapuram police said.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Dr. K Senthil Raj said CCTV cameras had been installed at the godown and this helped foil the smuggling bid. The entrance of the godown was sealed, and the trio had broken in. “The arrested persons are daily wage labourers. Only a detailed investigation will reveal who the main mastermind behind the smuggling bid was,” he added.