Time to shut TASMACs: Tamil Nadu opposition parties

The functioning of TASMAC outlets is to blame for the spike in Covid-19 cases since all other major spots of crowding are shut, said AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam in a statement.

People thronging a TASMAC outlet in Egmore (File photo | EPS, Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The principal opposition party AIADMK, and the PMK, have urged the Tamil Nadu government to shut TASMAC liquor outlets in the state due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a press statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said the functioning of TASMAC outlets is to blame for the spike in Covid-19 cases since all other major spots of crowding, such as religious facilities and educational institutions, are shut.

He recalled that the minister for prohibition said in June that TASMAC outlets were opened only in places where the test positivity rate (TPR) is below five per cent. But now, the TPR is eight per cent, he said. Panneerselvam requested that the chief minister shut TASMAC outlets until the TPR drops to below five per cent. Likewise, PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss urged the government to shut TASMAC outlets.

