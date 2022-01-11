STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ahead of Pongal, jaggery manufacturers ramp up production

While a portion of sugarcane cultivated is sent to the factory at Pugalur for manufacturing sugar, a part of it is sold to jaggery and brown sugar making units in the district.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jaggery being manufactured in Noyyal and Velayuthamapalayam | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR:  The price of jaggery has gone up ahead of Pongal season owing to high demand, even as people have raised concern over the poor quality of jaggery provided by the State through the Pongal gift hamper.
Jaggery is being manufactured in the Noyyal and Velayuthamapalayam areas of Karur. Manufacturers are working in full swing, making jaggery in large quantities.

While a portion of sugarcane cultivated is sent to the factory at Pugalur for manufacturing sugar, a part of it is sold to jaggery and brown sugar making units in the district. Though these units produce brown sugar in large quantities when compared to jaggery, the festival has made them increase jaggery production owing to high demand.

The manufacturers also expressed disappointment as the State, instead of procuring jaggery from local makers, has bought it from other States for the gift hamper, which turned out to be of poor quality. 
Shanmugavel, a jaggery manufacturer from Velayuthampalayam said, “People buy either moulded or hand-made jaggery according to their preference.

We are making jaggery based on the demand. Due to the festival, we received orders in huge numbers from traders. So, we have stopped making brown sugar and doubled up jaggery production.”  Parvathi, a resident of Vadivel Nagar, said, “The jaggery provided for PDS card holders is of poor quality that we have thrown it away. ”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jaggery Pongal
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp