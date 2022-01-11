STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna varsity row: Surappa ought to ge inquiry report, says Madras HC

However, Justice V Parthiban grilled the AG on the present government's reluctance in acting upon the inquiry report and sharing a copy of it.

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa

Former Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to accept the State government’s contention that it is up to the Governor to decide on taking action against former Anna University vice-chancellor MK Surappa based on the inquiry report, the Madras High Court has observed that he should be given an opportunity to represent his reply to the findings of the report.

When the petitions filed by Surappa challenging the setting up of the inquiry commission headed by retired judge Justice Kalaiyarasan came up before the court on Monday, Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram said it is up to the Governor to decide on sharing a copy of the report with Surappa.

However, Justice V Parthiban grilled the AG on the present government’s reluctance in acting upon the inquiry report and sharing a copy of it. “Some advice needed to be tendered to the Chancellor. So before you take the decision, this person (Surappa) has to be given the opportunity. The Chancellor may or may not accept the advice. Let us not go into the political alignments,” he said. 

“How can a person be condemned or not? He should have the opportunity to represent,” the judge added, and said providing a copy of the inquiry report is part of the constitutional requirement and under the principles of natural justice.

The judge also wondered why the government was shying away from giving a copy of the report, and said it cannot put it under the carpet. However, the AG responded that it is up to the Governor to decide on furnishing a copy of the report, and the government is only responsible for appointing an inquiry committee.

