Eight held for raping minor near Gingee

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Eight persons were arrested on charges of raping a minor girl near Gingee. According to the police, a 16-year-old girl who was staying with her relative after her mother passed away when she was two had gone for a medical check up at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam recently.

Doctor’s suspected she was pregnant and asked her to undergo further tests, but she went back without getting tested. On coming to know about it, officials of the Child Helpline went to the village and confirmed after an inquiry that the girl was pregnant and handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee, who in turn informed the Gingee All Women Police Station on Sunday, said police sources.

During an inquiry, it came to light that during lockdown, a relative forced himself on her and raped her on multiple occasions. On coming to know of this, two other relatives also raped the girl. Apart from that, five villagers also raped the girl. Now the girl is four months pregnant and a case under POCSO Act was filed and all eight accused have been arrested.

In a press statement, Villupuram DSP N Shreenatha said, “A special team was formed under Gingee sub-division deputy superintendent of police for further inquiry. Severe action will be taken against the accused. Complaints regarding child sexual abuse can be made through toll free numbers 1098 or 100. If women face any sexual abuse at home or office or public places, they can call 181 helpline or use the SOP Kavalan app to alert the police.” Police sources said the girl is currently taken care of by CWC officials and soon she will be admitted to a hospital. Police are also conducting inquiries to find if her maternal aunt had any hand in the crime.