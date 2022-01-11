STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

File criminal cases against those stealing water: Madras HC

The mindset among farmers and the general public that water is common and they can tap it as they like is a wrong notion and unlawful, he added.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to prevent illegal extraction of water, the Madras High Court on Monday directed government authorities to register criminal cases against those involved in water theft and blacklist them from availing agricultural loans and subsidies.

Justice SM Subramaniam, while disposing of writ petitions on water theft in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Division canal, directed officials of the Water Resources Organisation (WRO) of Tamil Nadu Public Works Department, the Police and the Revenue department to initiate punitive action with the help of the Agriculture department and Horticulture department. “... blacklist persons/farmers against whom criminal cases are registered (for water theft) from availing of government welfare schemes of agriculture loans, subsidies for seeds and fertilisers,” the court said.

The judge said that equal distribution of water to all eligible ayacutdars is a constitutional mandate and the authorities have to ensure equal and judicious distribution to all eligible farmers and ayacutdars. Any irregularities and illegalities must be viewed seriously. As water is precious and essential, distribution of it cannot be at whims and fancies. The mindset among farmers and the general public that water is common and they can tap it as they like is a wrong notion and unlawful, he added.

Pointing to Tamil Nadu’s long fight with neighbouring States for due share of river water and formation of tribunals to ensure it, Subramaniam said ironically the government departments within (the State) are unable to prevent water theft.

Referring to novel methods employed by offenders, he ordered authorities to utilise latest surveillance technology such as drones to trace and nab the offenders of illegal extraction of water. The petitions were filed by K Paramasivam, former chairman of Thirumoorthy Reservoir Project Committee, and had sought to quash the orders issued by the Executive Engineer of Water Resources Organisation, PWD, Aliyar Basin Division and the District Revenue Officer of Coimbatore granting permission for extracting water from the Aliyar Basin Division canal to two farmers. The counsel for the petitioner C Prakasam had alleged that there were illegalities in granting permission and those who got permission were pumping out excess water leaving others to suffer without adequate water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp