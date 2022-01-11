STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jallikattu: No non-native bulls allowed in Madurai, Tiruchy gears up

He said bulls and tamers must upload photos, age proof, and double-dose vaccination certificates while registering online.

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Only native bulls will be allowed to take part in Avaniapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai district and bulls and tamers should register online at madurai.nic.in through e-seva centres from Tuesday, said Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy after chairing a consultative meeting at the Madurai Collectorate with jallikattu organisers, Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Dr KP Karthikeyan, IG (South Zone) TS Anbu, and other officials on Monday. 

Bulls and tamers can take part in only one of the three events, he added. The Collector, in a press statement, said Avaniapuram jallikattu would be conducted jointly by the district administration and Madurai Corporation. He said bulls and tamers must upload photos, age proof, and double-dose vaccination certificates while registering online. 

Hectic preparations were also on in Suriyur in Tiruchy for the district’s biggest jallikattu event. “We have set up barricades and stages. There are five kinds of stages. We have not set up a spectators’ gallery as the situation does not permit it. We will ensure everyone is double vaccinated,” said S Raja, one of the organisers. “Our village has 3,000 people. How can we restrict spectators to 150?” asked a villager. But organisers said they would adhere to the government’s SOP.

