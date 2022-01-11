Only 150 spectators permitted for jallikattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday decided to allow jallkattu this year with a maximum of 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less). According to a GO issued by the Revenue Department, spectators should produce a certificate for double vaccination against Covid-19 and an RT-PCR negative report two days before the event.

The State has also allowed manjuvirattu, vadamaadu, and erudhu viduthal contests to be held in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures. Those who are residing in other parts of the district and State are advised to witness the events online. While 300 bull tamers will be allowed to take part in jallikattu, manjuvirattu, and vadamaadu events, a maximum of 150 tamers can take part in erdudhu viduthal.

Only one owner and one assistant per bull will be allowed to take part in the event and registering their names will be mandatory. They should produce certificates for administering two doses of the vaccine and an RT-PCR negative test report. As per the SOP, the registration process for bulls and tamers should be completed three days before the event, and identity cards should be issued through the district administration.

Bull tamers will not be allowed to enter the campus without identity cards, vaccine certificates, and RT-PCR certificates. All participants must also adhere to rules specified in the Cruelty to Animals Amendment Act (Jallikattu), 2017.