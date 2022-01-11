STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Hindu outfit workers held for defacing Periyar statue in TN

The duo was produced before a court and remanded to 15 days judicial custody.

Published: 11th January 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Two Hindu Munnani outfit functionaries, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of defacing the statue of social reformer, Periyar E V Ramasamy here, police said.

The statue situated in front of Thantha Periyar Study Centre in Vellalore, was found desecrated on Sunday morning.

It was found garlanded with slippers and smeared with saffron colour powder, triggering protests from organisations like Dravida Kazhagam.

After verifying the footage collected from CCTV cameras in nearby areas, police managed to identify two persons involved in the crime and arrested Arun Karthik and Mohan Raj said to be the ward functionaries of Hindu Munnani, they said.

As the duo confessed to the act, it was produced before a court and remanded to 15 days judicial custody, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Status vandalised Periyar Statue Hindu Munnani outfit
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp