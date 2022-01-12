2,500-year-old relics found in Cumbum

By Express News Service

THENI: A team from the Vaigai Tholliyal Panpattu Kazhagam chanced upon a 2,500-year-old relic at the foothills of the Western Ghats in the Cumbum area while they were carrying out an exploration last week.

According to Pavel Bharathi, who led the exploration, three circle-shaped structures were found from a tamarind groove in Yekalai Oothu area in Cumbum during the exploration carried out earlier last week. Of the three relics, two were damaged, while the one had a 3.5-foot tall menhir (standing stone).

"The establishment of coin circles with a menhir is a practice followed by aboriginal clans. The stones would be erected on top of the coffin-like structure in which the dead clan heads, who lost their lives in war, are buried. Considering the size of the stones, it is predicted that the stones could belong to the megalithic age (2,500 to 3,000 years old). The memorial symbols would have been worshipped by the clan members. However, now it has been painted in white and saffron, and is being worshipped as 'Kannimar' by the villagers," he said, adding that the villagers also celebrate Pongal at the site.

The stones hold significance as it is rare to find these three at the same place. Further, it also denotes the existence of ancient human settlements in the locality. "More importantly, the relics found here signifies the possibility of a pathway along the foothills to Kerala that existed years ago," he added.