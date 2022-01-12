Alanganallur jallikattu postponed to Monday

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Alanganallur jallikattu that was slated to be held on January 16 has been postponed to January 17 as full lockdown will be enforced on Sundays, announced Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Tuesday. Traditionally, the world-famous bull taming sport conducted at Alanganallur is celebrated in a grand manner as a State government function on the day of Kaanum Pongal, which falls on January 16 (Sunday) this year. Chief Minister MK Stalin had been invited for the event.

Following a consultative meeting with jallikattu organisers and officials from various departments on Monday evening, the district administration had announced that Alanganallur jallikattu would be conducted on January 16, while the event would be held at Avaniapuram on January 14 and at Palamedu on January 15. However, the State government, late on Monday night, issued an order extending full lockdown on Sundays till January 31.

Speaking at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Aneesh Sekhar said, “Following another discussion with the jallikattu organisers, it has been decided to hold the event at Alanganallur on January 17.

Jan 17 holiday for govt offices, edu institutes

The State government has declared January 17 as a holiday for government offices and educational institutions in view of Pongal. Instead, January 29 (Saturday) will be a working day, a GO issued in this regard said. Employees unions had sought for January 17 to be declared as a holiday since January 14 and 15 are holidays, lockdown would be observed on January 16, and January 18 too is a holiday

New S.O.P. for the sport

1 Panel headed by district collector to meet coordination committee, explain guidelines, give list of registered bulls

2 RDO to inspect venue, ensure safety measures are in place

3 Sufficient Animal Husbandry personnel to be stationed at venue. All bulls to undergo medical checkup. Bulls fed alcohol not allowed. Veterinary ambulances to ready at venue

4 Health Department to conduct physical fitness tests for bull tamers. Those inebriated won’t be allowed to contest. Doctors and ambulance to be on standby

5 Sufficient policemen to be deputed, animal cruelty to be avoided

6 Fire and Rescue Services Dept to ensure nearby wells are covered