Leap of hope: Rare frogs found in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two frogs—Fejervarya syhadrenis (Hill cricket Frog) and Indosylvirana flavescens (yellowish golden-backed frog) —both rare and endemic to the Western Ghats were found in during the bird survey at the 242.14-hectare Genepool Park in Nadugani, Gudalur forest division, Nilgiris.

The survey was conducted exclusively at Genepool Eco park on Friday and Saturday. The Gudalur Forest division officials would further study the frogs. S Prasad Forest Range Officer of Nadugani said, “This is the first time these two species have been recorded in this area’s checklist. We have decided to conduct further study by engaging specialists dealing with amphibians and reptiles. The Genepool park also has King Cobra and Bamboo pit viper etc. We also found a rare plant here.”Herpetologist Dr, P Kannan Assistant Professor of Thiru Vi Ka Govt Arts College in Tiruvarur said more studies are needed explore amphibians. This is an indicator of a healthy environment and over 400 amphibians species were across the country till date.

“Out of 400 species, over 300 frog species were identified followed by toads and Caecilians. Frogs play a major role in eco-functioning and controlling agricultural pests. It thrives only in clean water. However, the frog population is declining due to human activities such as building and road construction and climate change. Overusage of pesticides could also kill frogs. Unlike humans who can cope with the outside temperature, but since frogs are cold blooded, they cannot manage the same,” he said

“These two frogs are uncommon in Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve. The temperature conditions in this area is optimal for amphibians,” Kannan said.