STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Leap of hope: Rare frogs found in Nilgiris

Two frogs—Hill cricket Frog and yellowish golden-backed frog —both rare and endemic to the Western Ghats were found in during the bird survey at the 242.14-hectare Genepool Park in Nadugani.

Published: 12th January 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indosylvirana flavescens (yellow golden backed frog) (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two frogs—Fejervarya syhadrenis (Hill cricket Frog) and Indosylvirana flavescens (yellowish golden-backed frog) —both rare and endemic to the Western Ghats were found in during the bird survey at the 242.14-hectare Genepool Park in Nadugani, Gudalur forest division, Nilgiris.

The survey was conducted exclusively at Genepool Eco park on Friday and Saturday. The Gudalur Forest division officials would further study the frogs.  S Prasad Forest Range Officer of Nadugani said, “This is the first time these two species have been recorded in this area’s checklist. We have decided to conduct further study by engaging specialists dealing with amphibians and reptiles. The Genepool park also has King Cobra and Bamboo pit viper etc. We also found a rare plant here.”Herpetologist Dr, P Kannan Assistant Professor of Thiru Vi Ka Govt Arts College in Tiruvarur said more studies are needed explore amphibians. This is an indicator of a healthy environment and over 400 amphibians species were across the country till date.

“Out of 400 species, over 300 frog species were identified followed by toads and Caecilians. Frogs play a major role in eco-functioning and controlling agricultural pests. It thrives only in clean water. However, the frog population is declining due to human activities such as building and road construction and climate change. Overusage of pesticides could also kill frogs. Unlike humans who can cope with the outside temperature, but since frogs are cold blooded, they cannot manage the same,” he said

“These two frogs are uncommon in Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve. The temperature conditions in this area is optimal for amphibians,” Kannan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fejervarya syhadrenis Hill cricket Frog Indosylvirana flavescens
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp