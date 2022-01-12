STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC orders tax relief for blind teacher who wants to buy vehicle

She assured that the said recommendations would be implemented. Recording the submissions, the judge directed the government to process the petitioner's application by January 31.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Union government to process the application of a teacher with visual impairment seeking GST (Goods and Services Tax) concession for purchasing a four-wheeler. 

The government had previously rejected the application on the ground that such concession could be granted only to persons with orthopaedic disability. Justice M Sundar gave the direction after Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri, appearing on behalf of the Union government, said that a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability) has recommended providing the 18 per cent (GST) concession to all 21 categories of persons with disabilities.

She assured that the said recommendations would be implemented. Recording the submissions, the judge directed the government to process the petitioner’s application by January 31. The directions were issued on a petition by K Paranthaman, a government school teacher from Kanniyakumari. Paranthaman had sent the application to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in July last year. But the application was rejected a few days later, stating that only persons with orthopaedic disability were eligible for the concession.

