Madras HC wants case filed against impersonator

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Registry of the court to lodge a complaint against unidentified persons who attempted to cheat the court by committing impersonation.

A petition, claimed to be filed by one L Sundaravadivelservai, was listed before the court on Monday, seeking police protection for conducting ‘guru pooja’ at Manivasagasaranala Nilayam in Sivagangai.

But when the case was taken up for hearing by Justice GR Swaminathan on Monday, the Additional Public Prosecutor informed the judge that the said Sundaravadivelservai has given a statement that he neither filed such a petition nor authorised anyone to file it.

When the court officer called Sundaravadivelservai through the mobile number provided by petitioner’s counsel, Sundaravadivelservai confirmed that he did not file the petition and that his signature has been forged, but added Aadhaar Card number had been correctly mentioned in case documents.

Concluding that some third party, who had access to Sundaravadivelservai’s personal details has impersonated him, Justice Swaminathan said, “The person who impersonated the petitioner and the person who accompanied the impersonator should be prosecuted. One cannot tolerate fraud in the Court.”