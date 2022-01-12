STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajenthra Bhalaji’s arrest is political vendetta, says EPS

The former chief minister further charged the DMK government with taking credit for schemes announced in the previous regime.

Former minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in Virudhunagar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday described the arrest of former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji as “an act of political vendetta” by the DMK government. Addressing the media in Omalur, he said Rajenthra Bhalaji criticised the government, and it has retaliated by misusing power to arrest him.

The former chief minister further charged the DMK government with taking credit for schemes announced in the previous regime. “AIADMK had laid the foundation stone for 11 medical colleges, which are to be inaugurated by the PM, and completed 60% of the construction,” he said.

On online card games, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK regime had brought laws against online rummy games, due to which many people lost their lives. One of the game owners had filed a court case against the law. Due to the DMK government’s negligence, the court struck down the law. The government should ban these games.”

One more complaint
The Judicial Magistrate Court in Srivilliputhur has ordered the District Crime Branch to register another complaint against Bhalaji for allegedly taking money from one Selvaraj and promising him a job in Aavin

