‘S’ gene drop reported in people sans international travel history

Unlike the second wave in May 2021, when several patients suffered chest involvement, now patients are reporting trouble only with their upper respiratory section.

Published: 12th January 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation staff imposed fine of RS.200 to pubic who are Violating covid 19 norms by not wearning mask at Gandhipuram in coimbatore city on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Around 20 to 40 Covid-19 samples are reporting S-gene drop out of 6,000 tested every day at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital lab.

Hospital Dean A Nirmala told TNIE that the trend is seen even in people without travel history. Earlier, it was believed that mostly returnees from high-risk countries were found infected with the Omicron variant. Nirmala reasoned that the rise in Covid-19 cases could be the reason for many locals testing positive for Omicron.

The Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at CMCH conducts RT-PCR test of around 6,000 samples a day. Samples that test positive would be retested using TagPath kits.

“Only through Tagpath kits, we can identify if the sample has S-gene. We cannot test all non-positive samples using the kits as it would exhaust them sooner,” Nirmala added. The samples are then sent to Chennai to confirm the presence of the new variant.

Minister says testing will be increased to 12,000 per day Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said the number of samples tested for Covid in Coimbatore would be increased from 9,000 to 12,000 per day. He said people accompanying Covid patients arriving in Coimbatore from other districts for treatment would also subjected to RT-PCR test.

Addressing media persons after chairing a meeting on Covid-19 control measures, the minister said action would be initiated on shops’ owners if they do not regulate crowd. Detailing the Covid vaccination status in the district, he said, “Out of 27,90,400 population in Coimbatore district, 27,02,948 persons were administered the first dose. A total of 80.81 per cent have got their second dose. Work to identify 87,454 persons who have not got the first dose has started,” he said. Further, he said 1,105 health workers would be added to the existing 2,206 to handle the surge in cases.

A delagation of AIADMK and BJP MLAs, led by ex-minister S P Velumani, on Tuesday urged Collector GS Sameeran to implement preventive ops followed during first wave. They submitted a petition demanding adequate beds with oxygen support, more health camps and RT-PCR tests in industrial units.

