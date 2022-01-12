STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt college teachers fear for their health as Covid cases surge

Institutions are closed, but teachers asked to come to colleges amid risk of infection 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the Tamil Nadu government has closed the colleges for students as Covid-19 cases are increasing, the teachers, however, have to go to colleges. Teachers claimed they have to go the college as usual and because of this many of them are getting infected with Covid-19.

A teacher working at a Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi allegedly passed away on Tuesday due to Covid-19. Citing the situation as worrisome, teachers urged the State government to at least allow them to come to colleges on a rotational basis.

“Worried about the lives of the students, the Tamil Nadu government closed the colleges. But what about our lives. Most of the teachers are vaccinated but majority of the teachers do suffer from comorbidities, and despite vaccination they require hospitalisation after testing Covid-19 positive. The government should think about our safety too,” said a teacher from Government Arts College.

Alleging that the syllabus is over and online classes are not being held teachers said they have no work at the colleges. “For namesake we go to the college and sit. Majority of the teachers travel via public transport, which are crowded. We risk getting exposed to the virus,” said a government college teacher on condition of anonymity.

“We are not seeking for complete holidays but at least the government should allow us to come to college on a rotational basis. This will benefit many middle-aged teachers like me who are suffering from comorbidities,” said G Sitharaman, teacher at a private college in the city.

Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’s Association expressed helplessness regarding the issue. “As all other government employees are going to their offices, we too need to go to colleges. Still, we will apprise the Directorate of Collegiate Education about the problem,” said a member of the association. In a related development, the Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday for all colleges in the State till January 31.

CM Stalin takes Covid Vax booster shot
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday took a booster dose of the Covid vaccine at Kavery hospital and urged the senior citizens over the age of 60 to get the precautionary dose without fail. Taking the dose a day after launching the booster dose drive to frontline workers, Stalin tweeted, “As frontline staff, I took this booster shot. I request all frontline workers and senior citizens above the age of 60, and those who have comorbidities to take the booster shot of the vaccine without fail. Let us protect ourselves and the nation using the vaccine as a shield.” He also said so far, in Tamil Nadu, 8.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered to the people. Also, 23.34 lakh doses of vaccine have been given to students in the age group of 15 to 18.

