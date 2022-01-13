STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karunanidhi memorial project on Chennai's Marina Beach clears CRZ hurdle

The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has approved the construction of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial proposed on Marina Beach.

Chief Minister MK Stalin paying floral tributes at the memorial of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on the occasion of New Year, in Chennai on Saturday | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has approved the construction of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial proposed on Marina Beach. In its 114th meeting, held on December 27, the authority granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the project, which is to come up on 2.21 acres in the Anna Memorial complex. As per the CRZ Notification 2011, buildings can be permitted on the landward side of the existing and proposed roads or existing authorised structures with prior clearance from State Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Last August, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the State government would build a memorial for former CM and DMK president late M Karunanidhi on Marina Beach in Chennai at a cost of `39 crore. 
TNSCZMA chairman Supriya Sahu, who is also the Environment Secretary, and P Rajeswari, member secretary and director of the Department of Environment, said the recommendation of the District Coastal Zone Management Authority was examined and it was decided to grant permission for the memorial.

The project includes a pavilion, two galleries, four ponds, green belt, toilet block, and pump rooms within the 160 cents of the existing authorised structure. There is also a proposal to build an open air theatre, including seating area, stage and ramp, and museum. The area is adjoining the existing compound wall and is in the northeastern corner of the complex. The work will begin only after getting planning permission, plan approval, and other statutory clearances.

