Tamil Nadu 'job scam' case: Former AIADMK Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji walks out of jail

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former Minister during the AIADMK regime, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was released on Thursday from the central prison in Tiruchirappalli following the Supreme Court granting him bail.

Bhalaji, arrested in a case of alleged job scam was released from jail in the Cauvery delta region, sources in the prison department here said.

The AIADMK leader was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters on his release and he left for Virudhunagar, his native district.

On January 5, he was arrested in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu and the following day he was produced before a court in Virudhunagar district which remanded him in judicial custody.

Subsequently, he was lodged in the Tiruchirappalli central jail.

On January 12, the apex court granted had him bail.

Bhalaji held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the previous AIADMK government (2016-21).

The case filed by the Virudhunagar police on job scam is against Bhalaji and others.