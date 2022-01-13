Tenkasi: Why must I ask chairperson’s husband for funds, fumes councillor

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Raising concerns about the interference of the husband of the District Panchayat Chairman, a woman councillor said that she was forced to contact the Chairman’s husband for the fund allocation schemes in her ward in the meeting of the District Panchayat at the collectorate on Wednesday.

The woman district ward councillor K Kanimozhi said that the Personal Assistant (PA) of the Chairman S Tamil Selvi told her to contact Selvi’s husband Subash Chandra Bose when she requested for the fund for various schemes to be implemented at her ward.

“This District Panchayat has been allotted Rs 2.75 crore. Hence, each councillor will get Rs 20 lakh to spend for the people of their ward. I was assured the entitled amount by the Chairman in the beginning. However, the Chairman’s PA called me later and asked me to submit the proposal only for Rs 15 lakh,” he added.

“When I urged the PA to provide me the entitled amount for implementing various schemes in my ward, he asked me to contact Chairman’s husband Bose. Why should I contact him who is no way connected with the panchayat administration for the fund allocation when Selvi is an elected Chairman?” Kanimozhi asked in the meeting. Stunned by her unexpected question, Selvi assured that hereafter councillors need not contact her husband for fund allocation or any other issues.

“No such mistake will take place in future. The councillors can approach me directly for anything,” said the Chairman. Kanimozhi continued with her speech stating the women in the local bodies are empowered to administer each activity. “The administration had given training to councillors about women participation in the local bodies,” said Kanimozhi.

In his recent letter, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Praveen P Nair instructed the Collectors including the Tenkasi Collector S Gopala Sundararaj to monitor the activities of three-tier panchayats in regards to the intervention of husbands, relatives and friends in the administration of the women representatives. He warned of action against such people and representatives under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994. Nair also said in his letter the resolutions of the meetings in which the husbands or relatives of the councillors participate will be cancelled.

When contacted by TNIE, Nair said that he would instruct Sundararaj to inquire into the Kanimozhi’s allegations. “We have received some complaints about the intervention of husbands of women Village Panchayat Presidents. Few of these women gave us an explanation that their husbands came to their office only to drop or pick up them. However, we will act against them if our inquiry proves them wrong,” he said.